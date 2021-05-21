Singer, Dencia, comes for young women married to older men | Ripples Nigeria

Cameroonian singer, Dencia has taken to social media to tackle younger women who are married to older men.

According to the songstress, she is not convinced about younger women who claim they love their much older husbands.

She stated that they are primarily concerned with the money of their partner and the relationship isn’t based on love.

She made this known on her Instagram stories.

Here is what she wrote;

‘Younger women swear that they love their ready to die husbands…

Kill me, no sis, you love the $$.



READ ALSO: Socialite, Dencia, shades mum, tags her as ‘childish, useless’

If you love old men so much, why don’t you marry broke 70 & over one?’

Dencia, is a Cameroonian-born singer, entrepreneur, and fashion designer.

Join the conversation

Opinions