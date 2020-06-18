Defiant APC NWC moves ahead with Edo primary plans, inaugurates committees amid raging legal tussle

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday inaugurated the election and appeal committees for the June 22 governorship primaries in Edo State.

The party’s screening committee had last Friday cleared three aspirants – Mr. Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Hon. Osaro Obaze and Dr. Pius Odubu – to participate in the primaries.

The panel had also disqualified the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki and two other aspirants from the primaries for various reasons.

The APC National Working Committee (NWC) inaugurated the committees at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja.

The seven-member election committee is headed by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma while the appeal committee is chaired by Dr. Yusuf Naaji.

However, the party’s new acting National Chairman, Abiola Ajimobi, was conspicuously absent at the forum.

Ajimobi, who was represented by the party’s National Vice Chairman, South/South, Mr. Hilliard Eta, said the committees’ job was to carry out the process of selecting the party’s flag bearer for the September 19 governorship election in Edo.

He said: “Their job is very simple, to carry out the process of selecting the flag bearer of the party in Edo State.

“We know that after that exercise, there may be concerns and disagreements. That is why we have constituted members of the APC governorship primary election appeal committee.

“I inaugurate these two committees with the powers that have been conferred on me by the very generous members of the National Working Committee (NWC).”

Speaking on behalf of the committee, Uzodimma expressed the committee’s readiness to do a thorough job in its task.

The governor said: “It is my honour, on behalf of my committee, to accept this very rare confidence reposed in us by our great party to go and conduct this process that will produce our gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming Edo governorship election.

“I want to thank almighty God even when I know that this is coming at a time that our party is greatly challenged by some handiworks of our enemies and those who think the party has grown into national envy.”

It is not clear what the impact of the latest reports that Victor Giadom, its deputy national secretary, has been affirmed as the rightful acting chairman of the party will have on this development, if confirmed.

