Dele Momodu’s muted celebrations, Daddy Showkey’s call to investigate the poor, NIS’ female officers brouhaha, and all the hot gists that made the rounds

DELE MOMODU

Publisher cum politician, Dele Momodu just clocked 60 and for obvious reasons, he will not be clicking glasses with his friends and colleagues, due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The media mogul and Ovation Publisher, according to reports will revert to muted celebrations as he will not be rolling out the drums as he celebrates life at 60.

However, gist says that Momodu will surely mark his birthday in arrears when the COVID-19 pandemic subsides, but for now, he’ll celebrate with his beautiful wife and four sons.

DADDY SHOWKEY

The ‘Ghetto Soldier’ got many laughing out their lungs when he called on security operatives to also investigate how many Nigerian’s have been falling into poverty over the years.

The Dancehall singer who was reacting to the interrogation by the Nigerian police into the source of wealth of Emeka Okonkwo, the boss of Five Star Music, uploaded a video on his official Instagram page in which he sounded a note of warning to security officials who are always eager to investigate the source of people’s wealth, to advise them to “also investigate poverty.”

“Investigation! Investigation!! Investigate!!! When a man doesn’t have money, they won’t investigate him. When he has, they suddenly investigate him! Please, let them investigate poverty too!” Showkey wrote on his page.

UFUOMA MCDERMOTT

Nollywood actress, Ufuoma McDermott is in a good mood at the moment as her bank account just turned blue after she was recently named as a brand ambassador for Friska Herbal teas.

The excited actress took her Instagram page to express her excitement at the development and also revealed that her first trial of the brand’s product yielded positive results.

She wrote thus on her Instagram page to announce the good news to her fans “…this Instagram is a real fam. @friskalife and its soldiers convinced me to use their products. I did and got awesome results. Today I represent #FriskaTea. Guys, you are in for some healthy life tins…”

FALZ

The Nigeria Immigration Service suspended moves to post five of its female personnel, Priscilla Irabor, Binti Attabor, Catherine Bakura, Blessing Udida and Ockiya Eneni, who partook in the viral #BopDaddyChallenge promoted by rapper, Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana, on social media.

Celebrity Gist can confirm that the move by the NIS to suspend five of its female personnel was halted after Falz and some concerned Nigerians took to social media to plead for leniency for the officers.

Falz in a letter addressed to the Comptroller General of the NIS, Muhammed Babandede had maintained that the reposting of the officers was punitive. And while reacting to the letter by the rapper via its Twitter handle on Friday, the NIS said the matter was still being investigated and the Comptroller General had directed that the posting order should be suspended.

The NIS post on Twitter read thus in part; “The attention of the Comptroller General Muhammad Babandede, MFR, has been drawn to some trending matters on some social media platforms regarding the deployment of some of our personnel to some formations across the country.

“The matter involving the personnel in question is still being investigated and therefore, the Comptroller General has directed that the earlier posting order be put on hold pending the conclusion of the investigation,” the statement added.

LIVING IN BONDAGE

The sequel to the popular Nollywood movie “Living in Bondage: Breaking Free”, is set to premiere on American streaming platform, Netflix, much to the excitement of teeming movie fans in Nigeria.

We gather that the sequel to the 1992 Nollywood classic, “Living in Bondage” is billed to premiere on the streaming platform this month of May alongside four other Nollywood movies.

“It is official! Counting down the days… Follow @playnetworkstudios to be the first to find out when it drops! #LivingInBondageOnNetflix,” Play Network Africa, the producers of this sequel made the announcement on its Instagram page.

UNIVERSAL RECORDS & ARISTOCRAT

Aristokrat Group, a prominent African entertainment company which operates from Lagos, Nigeria, has sealed an impressive international partnership.

This was revealed recently when Universal Music France (UMF), a division of Universal Music Group (UMG), a world leader in music-based entertainment, announced a strategic partnership deal with The Aristokrat Group.

According to reports, the strategic partnership consists of both a label deal, as well as a publishing deal through Universal Music Publishing Group (UMPG).

The partnership deals also states that Aristokrat Group and Universal Music Group will work closely together to discover and develop exciting new African talent, giving artists and songwriters the opportunity to reach global audiences with support from Universal Music Group companies around the world.

RIHANNA

32-year-old Barbados-born Rihanna now based in London has emerged as the richest female musician in the UK after Sunday Times released its annual list of richest people living in the country who are musicians.

Rihanna leapfrogged some of Britain’s most famous musicians such as Mick Jagger and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Elton John and Rod Stewart into the list of the country’s most wealthy.

Hit musical composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and former Beatles member, Paul McCartney jointly top the list with some £800 million each.

The Umbrella singer was ranked third on the list, thanks to an estimated wealth of £468m in 2020. Though she is third on the list of musicians, she is the only solo female musician in the top 20.

