Politics
Dep Sen President, Omo-Agege, boasts in video he wrote electoral act because of Delta politics
Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, has been caught in a video where he boasted that he actually wrote the contentious Electoral Act of 2022 because of the politics of Delta State.
Omo-Agege who was addressing stakeholders of the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at an event in the state, was heard boasting that he was the one who wrote the controversial Section 84(12) of the Act which stipulates that political appointees should resign their appointment to be eligible to stand for elections or become delegates in a party convention.
Speaking in Pidgin English in the video, the deputy senate president told the audience not to be afraid of politicians who call the shots in Delta because those politicians cannot harm them.
Omo-Agege also insinuated that by virtue of his position as the number two man in the Senate, he calls the shots in Abuja and as such, is capable of protecting the party faithful in the state.
Read also: Omo-Agege’s governorship declaration empty, uninspiring — Delta govt
The Deputy Senate President who has since declared his intention to run for the office of governor of Delta state was heard saying:
“No be who first call police dey win case. Them dey here for Delta, we dey Abuja. You know what that means.
“As my leader, Dr Mordi said, electoral regime don change and that electoral act wey una dey hear so, na me write am. I write am because I know how Delta politics be,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...