Dep Sen President, Omo-Agege, boasts in video he wrote electoral act because of Delta politics

Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege, has been caught in a video where he boasted that he actually wrote the contentious Electoral Act of 2022 because of the politics of Delta State.

Omo-Agege who was addressing stakeholders of the state chapter of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at an event in the state, was heard boasting that he was the one who wrote the controversial Section 84(12) of the Act which stipulates that political appointees should resign their appointment to be eligible to stand for elections or become delegates in a party convention.

Speaking in Pidgin English in the video, the deputy senate president told the audience not to be afraid of politicians who call the shots in Delta because those politicians cannot harm them.

Omo-Agege also insinuated that by virtue of his position as the number two man in the Senate, he calls the shots in Abuja and as such, is capable of protecting the party faithful in the state.

The Deputy Senate President who has since declared his intention to run for the office of governor of Delta state was heard saying:

“No be who first call police dey win case. Them dey here for Delta, we dey Abuja. You know what that means.

“As my leader, Dr Mordi said, electoral regime don change and that electoral act wey una dey hear so, na me write am. I write am because I know how Delta politics be,” he said.

