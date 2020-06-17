DEVELOPING STORY: Obaseki, PDP governors, other leaders meeting in Abuja

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, is currently meeting with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in Abuja, in what some interpret as part of last steps towards perfecting his plans to defect to the party.

The governor, who quit the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday over his disqualification from next week’s governorship primaries in the state, has been holding talks with the opposition party since last Sunday.

The governors at Wednesday night’s meeting taking in place in Abuja are the Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal and his Rivers State counterpart, Nyesom Wike.

The PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus and other top officials of the party are also at the forum.

The Edo State chapter of the PDP had said on Monday that the governor and other key members of his government including the deputy governor, Phillip Shuaibu, would join the party in a few days.

The APC screening panel had on Friday disqualified Obaseki from the June 22 governorship primaries over alleged inconsistencies in his academic certificates.

The panel also disqualified two other aspirants from the primaries.

Many had thought Tuesday’s suspension of the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, by the Court of Appeal, Abuja, might force the governor to reverse his decision to leave the party.

But the meeting with the PDP stalwarts may put that to rest.

