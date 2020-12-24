DHQ says 10 abducted victims in Zamfara rescued by troops

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has disclosed that 10 persons abducted by suspected bandits at Yenyewa village in Zamfara State have been rescued by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji.

This was disclosed in a statement issued on Thursday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, who informed that the victims were rescued by the troops on December 20 and have reunited with their families.

Enenche also disclosed that the troops also eliminated a bandit and arrested two others while on night patrol at Bakinruwa Riverside in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

He also added that other marauding bandits were forced to flee in disarray, some with gunshot wounds, abandoning their weapons due to the troops’ overwhelming firepower.

Enenche said; “As you are aware, all 344 students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, who were abducted by bandits were rescued alive. Similarly, troops rescued 39 abducted girls who Islamiya children were returning from Maulud programme, at Nguwar Al-Kasim in Dandume Local Government Area of Katsina State.

“Also, on 20 December 2020, troops in a swift response to a distress call, with overwhelming firepower, rescued 10 kidnapped victims from bandits at Yenyewa village in Zamfara State. All rescued victims have been successfully reunited with their families.”

The statement by the DHQ also revealed that several land and air operations were conducted by the armed forces and other security agencies between December 17 and 23, noting that the exercise by the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole yielded appreciable results.

