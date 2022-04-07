Diplomatic row imminent, as Israeli woman sentenced to death in UAE

An Israeli woman has been sentenced to death by a court in the United Arab Emirates, after she was found guilty of drug trafficking, which could spark a new round of diplomatic row between the two countries.

The convict, Fidaa Kiwan, 43, was arrested in Dubai in possession of 500 grams of cocaine which is above the threshold required for the death sentence in the Asian country.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said the sentence would be appealed.

“The case is known and we are handling it through the consular service and our representatives in the Emirates. It will be appealed.”

Israeli media reported that Kiwan, who owns a photography studio in Haifa in northern Israel, came to Dubai to work about a year ago.

She was reportedly arrested a week later after police found the cocaine in the apartment she was staying in.

However, Kiwan has consistently denied the charges, claiming the drugs weren’t hers.

An Israeli lawyer specializing in Emirati law, Ziv Agmon, says he expects the UAE’s courts to commute the sentence as death sentences are rarely carried out in the country.

