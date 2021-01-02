Doctors decry attitude of Lagos residents towards second wave of COVID-19

Medical doctors on the payroll of the Lagos State government have decried the attitude of residents in Lagos towards the observation of set safety protocols to stem the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The doctors under the auspices of the Medical Guild thus called for restraint on the part of the public and also urged the state authorities to swing into action and put in place all that is necessary to safeguard the citizens against the deadly virus.

In its message on Friday tagged: “New Year Message: A time for Restraint and A Time for Action” the Chairman, Medical Guild, Dr Sodipo Oluwajimi, said that the first wave of COVID-19 brought with it unforeseen problems characterized by the fear of the unknown and led to a large number of infections and death.

Dr Oluwajimi thus tasked residents of Lagos on the use of face masks, social distancing, avoiding large crowds, isolating when sick and presenting to the hospital when symptoms like difficulty in breathing occur must remain in place through our the festive season.

He added; “The first wave of COVID-19 brought with it unforeseen problems characterized by the fear of the unknown and led to a large number of infections, death, economic and social deprivation among all facets of the population including health care workers.

“We were able to emerge from the first wave using a combination of human kindness, innovation, hope given by spiritual fortitude and the application of science.

“The use of personal protective equipment, social distancing, hand washing, improved testing and contact tracing for SARS COV-2 with resilient work by our health care workers and cooperation of the public played a great role in achieving success,” Dr Oluwajimi noted.

