‘Don’t vote for politicians with children schooling abroad in 2023,’ ASUU counsels Nigerians

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, (ASUU), Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, on Wednesday advised Nigerians against voting for politicians with children in foreign schools.

Osodeke made the call in a Twitter Space Webinar titled: “ASUU strike, Revitalization Fund, and the Way Forward,” hosted by an online platform, Premium Times.

The ASUU president, who was responding to a question by a popular #ENDSARS activist, Rinu Oduala, advised students not to support candidates who would not advance their interests.

He said: “Anybody you believe cannot take care of your interests, whose children are busy studying abroad, who are living abroad, don’t vote for them, I repeat, you don’t need to vote for them because you don’t vote for people who will take your life.”

The meeting between the Federal Government and ASUU) ended in deadlock in Abuja.

The meeting which took place at the National Universities Commission (NUC) headquarters in Abuja between the representatives of the union and a federal government renegotiation committee led by Prof. Nimi Briggs ended with parties failing to reach an agreement on how to end the six-month-old strike.

ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour the agreement signed by both parties.

The union’s demands include reviewing the lecturers’ condition of service every five years, revitalisation of public universities, and adoption of University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) for payment of members’ salaries, among others.

