Doyin Okupe's gay son, Bolu share video with partner on Instagram (VIDEO) | Ripples Nigeria

Bolu Okupe, the gay son of former presidential aide, Doyin Okupe, on Monday shared a video of himself and his partner, Nfaome on the social media platform, Instagram.

Bolu, who confirmed his status in January, was shirtless with his partner as they shared an intimate stare in the video.

In that startling revelation, Bolu said he was proud of his sexuality and prepared to advocate for the rights of homosexuals and members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) community in Nigeria.

He captioned the video with these hashtags:

“#reel #reels #explore #explorepage #gaycouple #instacouple #blackgaycouples.”

