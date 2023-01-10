DSS alleges disgruntled politicians behind smear campaign against DG

The Department of State Services (DSS) claimed on Tuesday some disgruntled politicians were behind the smear campaign against its Director-General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the agency said it had discovered plans by some politicians to finance a smear campaign against Bichi.

The DSS alleged that the conspirators are now using non-governmental organisations to organize press conferences and attack Bichi.

The statement followed a report that Bichi’s wife, Aisha, ordered the arrest of the New Nigerian Peoples Party’s governorship candidate in Kano State, Abba Yusuf.

The report added that Aisha issued an arrest warrant for Yusuf on Monday following an altercation with the NNPP candidate at the VIP lounge of the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on Sunday night.

However, Bichi’s son, Abba had dismissed the report, insisting that his mother did not authorize the politician’s detention.

The statement read: “Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries, and features to malign the DG, his family, and select officials of the Service.

“The Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action. Otherwise, no amount of intimidation, harassment, and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties.

“However, it would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gangs undermine the Service and its highly dedicated leadership and management.

“The DSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG.

“It restates its unalloyed support to the President on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold.”

