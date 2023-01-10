Politics
DSS alleges disgruntled politicians behind smear campaign against DG
The Department of State Services (DSS) claimed on Tuesday some disgruntled politicians were behind the smear campaign against its Director-General, Yusuf Magaji Bichi.
In a statement issued by its spokesman, Peter Afunanya, the agency said it had discovered plans by some politicians to finance a smear campaign against Bichi.
The DSS alleged that the conspirators are now using non-governmental organisations to organize press conferences and attack Bichi.
The statement followed a report that Bichi’s wife, Aisha, ordered the arrest of the New Nigerian Peoples Party’s governorship candidate in Kano State, Abba Yusuf.
The report added that Aisha issued an arrest warrant for Yusuf on Monday following an altercation with the NNPP candidate at the VIP lounge of the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano on Sunday night.
READ ALSO: Few weeks to elections, DSS clarifies alleged prosecution of INEC Chairman
However, Bichi’s son, Abba had dismissed the report, insisting that his mother did not authorize the politician’s detention.
The statement read: “Also, sections of the media have been briefed to implement the strategy through sponsored articles, commentaries, and features to malign the DG, his family, and select officials of the Service.
“The Service is monitoring developments and will allow the plotters to either exhaust themselves or rescind the plan of action. Otherwise, no amount of intimidation, harassment, and blackmail will deter it from discharging its duties.
“However, it would not idly watch a group of dissatisfied gangs undermine the Service and its highly dedicated leadership and management.
“The DSS, therefore, wishes to inform the public to be wary of these tendencies and ignore the antics of dark forces out to impugn the character of the DG.
“It restates its unalloyed support to the President on his resolve to continue to confront head-on, threats to national security as well as create the enabling environment necessary for the 2023 general elections to hold.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...