DSS denies accusations of illegal arrest, detention

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Thursday, insisted that it did not arbitrarily detain or forcefully remove innocent Nigerians and that it always complies with the law.

The secret police said that it does not also run unauthorized detention facilities around the nation.

Nigerians were cautioned to stay vigilant throughout the holiday season by DSS spokesperson Peter Afunanya, who provided the senial in a statement in Abuja.

Afunanya argued that the clarification was required in light of some interest groups’ cunning attempts to give the appearance that people who have been apprehended by the Service are either not cared for or aren’t allowed to see their relatives or legal counsel.

He said: “To sustain national stability, the Service will continue to carry out its duties and responsibilities in line with global best practices as they affect human rights and rule of law. This is despite calculated efforts by some interest groups to create the impression that persons arrested by the Service are either not taken care of or denied access to their families and/or legal representatives.

“It is instructive to note that the Service has a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on suspect handling. It considers this and general care of suspects sacrosanct and a priority. This can undoubtedly be attested by those that had passed through its holding facilities.

“For every suspect under its detention, the Service allows a family and/or legal representative, who fulfilled all the processes and clearance procedures, access to such a suspect.

“The public may note that the Service does not carry out illegal arrests or undertake enforced disappearances of innocent persons.

“It also does not operate illegal detention camps. Its operations and activities are rule-based and governed by transparent and accountable legal processes. The DSS, therefore, enjoins those opposed to its lawful position on issues to approach the court for redress.”

He added that political actors while carrying out their campaigns, are expected to play the game according to the rules of engagement.

Afunanya added: “They should shun fake news, hate speech, violence and acts inimical to national security. In the same vein, players in the socio-economic sector are enjoined to avoid manipulative tendencies that could result in undue price hikes, artificial scarcity of products/goods and situations that may lead to heightened tensions.

“On the side of the media and other non-governmental organizations (NGOs), the Service urges them to be objective and patriotic in the discharge of their roles. They should understand that the practice of their trade(s) could be more result-oriented in an atmosphere of peace. As critical stakeholders in nation-building and national security management, they need to consider Nigeria first before any other interest(s).”

