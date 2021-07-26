DSS reportedly arrests two foreigners for taking pictures of Court where Kanu was to appear

Two foreigners, believed to be Americans, were arrested by operatives of the Directorate of State Services (DSS) for allegedly taking pictures of the Federal High Court in Abuja, as the trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) commenced on Monday.

Eyewitnesses say the secret police stormed the premises of a hotel, Treasure Suites, located directly opposite the court and arrested the foreigners who were guests of the hotel as they stood on the balcony and took photographs of a scuffle going on between Kanu’s supporters and security agencies.

The arrested foreigners were later driven away by the DSS and police officers in a white Toyota Hilux vehicle.

“They (DSS) even entered the hotel and got the manager to show them their CCTV footage to be able to locate one of the men and seized his phone,” a staff of the hotel who pleaded anonymity said.

A woman believed to be the manager of the hotel, was spotted outside with the DSS officers pleading with them not to drive the foreigners away from the hotel but her pleas were ignored.

