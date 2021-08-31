D’Tigers crash out of Afrobasket after shock loss to Uganda

Following a shocking defeat to Uganda, Nigeria’s D’Tigers have crashed out of the 2021 AfroBasket holding in Rwanda.

The loss was their second defeat in the competition, and there is left no more chance to advance.

The Coach Mike Brown side, who had recorded wins against Mali and Kenya before losing to Cote d’Ivoire in the final group game, lost 80 – 68 to Uganda.

D’Tigers finished the first quarter trailing by 12 points, it was 15 at some point.

At the end of the second quarter, D’Tigers went into the break trailing by 13 points with half time score reading 44 – 31 in favour of the East Africans.

All efforts to try and get back into the game proved futile as the Nigerian team ended the third quarter trailing by 18 points, as the score stood at 67 – 49.

And despite taking the fourth quarter 19 – 13, the Ugandans held on to win 80 – 68 and qualify for the quarter-finals.

