Sports
D’Tigers crash out of Afrobasket after shock loss to Uganda
Following a shocking defeat to Uganda, Nigeria’s D’Tigers have crashed out of the 2021 AfroBasket holding in Rwanda.
The loss was their second defeat in the competition, and there is left no more chance to advance.
The Coach Mike Brown side, who had recorded wins against Mali and Kenya before losing to Cote d’Ivoire in the final group game, lost 80 – 68 to Uganda.
D’Tigers finished the first quarter trailing by 12 points, it was 15 at some point.
Read Also: Afrobasket: D’Tigers lose to Cote d’Ivoire as search for quarterfinal ticket continues
At the end of the second quarter, D’Tigers went into the break trailing by 13 points with half time score reading 44 – 31 in favour of the East Africans.
All efforts to try and get back into the game proved futile as the Nigerian team ended the third quarter trailing by 18 points, as the score stood at 67 – 49.
And despite taking the fourth quarter 19 – 13, the Ugandans held on to win 80 – 68 and qualify for the quarter-finals.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...