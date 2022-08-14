Ebonyi APC expels Gov Umahi’s opponent in senatorial primary

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi has expelled Mrs. Ann Agom-Eze from the party for alleged rebellious and unruly behaviour.

The party’s chairman in the state, Stanley Okoro-Emegha, confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Abakaliki.

Agom-Eze was Governor David Umahi’s main challenger for the APC ticket in Ebonyi South senatorial district ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Federal High Court, Abakaliki, on July 22 ordered a rerun of the senatorial primary after one of the contenders, Austine Umahi, the governor’s younger brother, withdrew from the race.

After the court judgment, APC conducted a fresh primary election on July 31 where the governor picked the party’s ticket for the 2023 election.

In the statement, the chairman accused Agom-Eze of jeopardising her membership of APC by violating the party’s Constitution, which prohibits any act of dishonesty capable of disparaging the party or its members.

He added that the aspirant was initially expelled by the ward executives in her Umudomi Ward in Onicha local government area of the state.

Okoro-Emegha said: “The chairman of APC, Ebonyi South Zone, Mr. Ernest Nwazi through a motion, expelled Agom-Eze from the party citing rebellious and unruly behaviour.

“The chairman stated also that she fundamentally violated some sections of the party’s Constitution.

“Agom-Eze has recklessly disparaged herself by eating back her words in an effort to satisfy her paymasters.

“Since her expulsion started from her ward, I cannot interfere with the decision because politics is a grassroots engagement.

“We are well schooled in her antics as she is being bankrolled by the opposition party.”

