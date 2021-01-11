Latest Politics

Edo govt confirms 82 new COVID-19 cases

January 11, 2021
By Ripples Nigeria

The Edo State government on Monday confirmed 82 new COVID-19 cases in the state.

The state’s COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Andrew Obi, who disclosed this in a statement in Benin, said the cases were recorded in the last 72 hours across the state.

He also confirmed three new COVID-19 related deaths in the state.

According to him, 1,200 samples had been collected from the various screening and testing centres across the state in the last seven days.

He said: “We have, in the last 72 hours, recorded 82 new COVID-19 cases and three new deaths. There were 31 recoveries, while the active cases currently stand at 207.

“This disease surveillance mechanism was set up during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic and we are doing well to ensure that they are adequately supplied with reagents and other materials to ensure quick detection of cases.

“In the last seven days, we have had 176 confirmed cases as well. We have high case positivity rates in Esan-West and Esan-Central Local Government Areas (LGAs).”

Edo currently has 3, 078 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 120 fatalities from the virus.

