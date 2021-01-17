Edo govt warns hoteliers, others over covid-19 protocols

The Edo State government led has warned hoteliers and others in the hospitality business in the state to comply with set COVID-19 protocols.

This was contained in a statement issued on Saturday by the State COVID-19 Risk Communication Team after meeting with the Association of Hotel Proprietors in the state.

In the statement issued by leader of the team, Mrs. Irene Uabor, the Health Educator, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (ESPHDA), the state government urged stakeholders in the state’s hospitality sector to ensure compliance with health and safety precautions put in place to stem the spread of the virus.

According to Mrs Uabor, the sensitization of stakeholders was necessary to drive compliance and enforcement as the state government had rolled out COVID-19 guidelines applicable to all sectors to curb the spread of the disease.

She said; “There is a need for all stakeholders to collaborate with government to halt the spread of COVID-19.

“We are experiencing a very concerning twist with the new wave as more children are being infected”, she said.

“The state government’s enforcement team would be working with the hoteliers’ association to help in ensuring compliance in hotels.

“The new directive is that halls should not hold more than 30 percent of their carrying capacity.

“Also such facilities must have handwash stations and other amenities to ensure compliance with the directives,” Mrs Uabor noted.

