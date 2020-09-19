EDO GUBER: ADC candidate fails to vote | Ripples Nigeria
EDO GUBER: ADC candidate fails to vote

September 19, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Mabel Oboh, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in today’s governorship election in Edo State, failed to vote.

Her missing out on voting in the election was due to ill-health.

Oboh, from the Central Senatorial District of the state, said she left Benin for Lagos when her health deteriorated.

She expressed disappointment over her inability to vote, adding that she was confident that the Edo people would make their choice at the end of the exercise.

She said: “It is very sad not to have voted in the election due to ill health. However, it is just only one vote that is lost and I have been getting briefings from all my party leaders that are on the ground in different parts of the state.

“At this time, it is not about the individuals anymore, it is about Edo State and if the people decide how they want it, I will be happy with any decision they take. If it is me, I will invite them to work with me and if not, I will work with them for the development of the state.

“I got negative reports that there are some violence in one or two areas, but I think the security agencies are up to the task.”

