Doherty: ADC guber candidate pins Nigeria’s problems on absence of transparent leadership

The Action Democratic Congress (ADC) governorship candidate in Lagos State, Funso Doherty, has identified lack of leadership character as the bane of Nigerian political system.

Doherty, who spoke at a governorship debate organised by The Platform Nigeria in Ikeja on Sunday, blamed the country’s challenges on lack of transparent leadership.

He also stressed the need for urgent review of education curriculum in the country.

The ADC candidate said: “What is lacking in government is character. We have leaders who are mere agents without the requisite credentials to serve. For every government to be efficient, leaders must be transparent.

“If you have government whose policies are self-serving, the resources under the care of such government will be in jeopardy. Such a government will not create broad-based prosperous society.

“However, it is significant to invest in human capital development, and this is impossible without purposeful education system. We need to be sure our education system is fit enough to broaden the capacity of our people. Our system must be effective to produce generation with requisite skills to succeed. We need to embrace a system that engages our youth. We need to increase the number of vocational schools for improved quality.”

