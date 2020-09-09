EDO GUBER: INEC advises voters to adhere strictly to Covid-19 protocols

The Electoral Institute (TEI), of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has advised prospective voters in Edo State to adhere strictly to the Covid-19 protocols guiding the conduct of the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The advice was given on Wednesday by Dr Saad Umar Idris, Director-General of TEI, who said in a statement that the commission had issued the first supplementary to the regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections issued by INEC on 12th January 2019.

The TEI DG who made this known while delivering a goodwill message during Training of Trainers (ToT) program for political parties’ agents in Benin City, added that the protocols will remain in force until replaced by new regulations and guidelines, or repealed in part or in its entirety by the commission.

According to him, ‘these regulations and guidelines for the conduct of elections remain in force until replaced by new regulations and guidelines or repealed in part or in its entirety by the commission. Social distancing of 2 metres (6 feet’s shall be maintained by all persons).

“Indeed, election is coming up at a period Nigeria is battling with the COVID-19 Pandemic which took the whole world by storm and has affected the manner, methods and strategies in which businesses, social activities and all other people/public-oriented activities are conducted.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) just like many other Election Management Bodies (EMBs) all over the world has had to restrategise.

The commission’s policy on conducting elections under a pandemic or other emergency health hazards include the wearing of face mask, which is made mandatory at all election locations. An improvised face mask using a handkerchief, scarf or other such materials is acceptable. We will also not accept mask branded with the insignia or unique identification of a political party/candidate or indicating the person’s voting preference.

