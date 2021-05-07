Eight killed in Imo as police repel attack on its formation | Ripples Nigeria

Security operatives in Imo State on Thursday night repelled an attack by gunmen on the Orlu Divisional Police Headquarters in the state, killing no fewer than eight men in a gun duel, and recovered seven vehicles that the attackers came in for the operation.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the gun duel between the gunmen and security operatives in Orlu lasted for several hours, as the military sent reinforcement from the 34 artillery brigade, Obinze, in Owerri.

In recent times, the state has witnessed different attacks on security operatives and facilities by gunmen, which led to the burning of different police stations, including the Police Command headquarters, and freeing of over 1,800 prisoners from the Owerri Correctional Centre.

According to residents, the gun duel created an atmosphere of panic as people scampered for safety, while the roads in Orlu town and its environs were deserted.

A resident of the area had disclosed that an Armoured Personnel Carrier was allegedly set ablaze at Umuna junction in Orlu town.

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, could not be reached to confirm the report at the time of this report.

