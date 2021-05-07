 ‘Only one ABSU student held hostage by kidnappers’ —Abia govt | Ripples Nigeria
‘Only one ABSU student held hostage by kidnappers’ —Abia govt

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Abia State government has clarified that only one student of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) was being held hostage by the kidnappers that attacked a commercial bus en route Uturu at Okigwe, in Imo state, on the night of Wednesday, May 5.

The state government had on Thursday, said it was monitoring the incident to determine the number of students abducted.

In a statement on Friday morning, state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, said only one student of the school was being held hostage, noting that security operatives were working to ensure the student is rescued.

The statement read: “On Wednesday, 5th May 2021, a Sienna vehicle conveying passengers, including students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), was waylaid around Okigwe in Imo State along with two other private vehicles by yet to be identified hoodlums. The incident occurred between 7 pm and 8 pm on that day.

READ ALSO: El’Rufai says govt was willing to lose some students in plan to kill kidnappers

“Information gathered from the institution and one of the students who escaped from the abductors indicate that only one student is still being held by the hoodlums.

“Law enforcement agencies of both Abia and Imo States have been mobilized to rescue the student and all those still in the custody of the kidnappers.

“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is directly coordinating efforts to ensure the safe return of the student and the others as quickly as possible.

“In the meantime, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given directive for security reinforcement along the affected route to prevent future occurrence.”

