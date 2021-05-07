‘Only one ABSU student held hostage by kidnappers’ —Abia govt | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
‘Only one ABSU student held hostage by kidnappers’ —Abia govt
The Abia State government has clarified that only one student of the Abia State University Uturu (ABSU) was being held hostage by the kidnappers that attacked a commercial bus en route Uturu at Okigwe, in Imo state, on the night of Wednesday, May 5.
The state government had on Thursday, said it was monitoring the incident to determine the number of students abducted.
In a statement on Friday morning, state Commissioner for Information, John Okiyi Kalu, said only one student of the school was being held hostage, noting that security operatives were working to ensure the student is rescued.
The statement read: “On Wednesday, 5th May 2021, a Sienna vehicle conveying passengers, including students of Abia State University, Uturu (ABSU), was waylaid around Okigwe in Imo State along with two other private vehicles by yet to be identified hoodlums. The incident occurred between 7 pm and 8 pm on that day.
READ ALSO: El’Rufai says govt was willing to lose some students in plan to kill kidnappers
“Information gathered from the institution and one of the students who escaped from the abductors indicate that only one student is still being held by the hoodlums.
“Law enforcement agencies of both Abia and Imo States have been mobilized to rescue the student and all those still in the custody of the kidnappers.
“Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is directly coordinating efforts to ensure the safe return of the student and the others as quickly as possible.
“In the meantime, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has given directive for security reinforcement along the affected route to prevent future occurrence.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Villarreal knock Arsenal out of Europa League, set up Man Utd final
Spanish giants, Villarreal have knocked Premier League side Arsenal out of the Europa League after a 2-1 aggregate semifinal victory....
FIFA postpones World Cup qualifiers in Africa
The world football body, FIFA has postponed the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa, which was scheduled to hold in...
Chelsea subdue Madrid to set up UCL final showdown with Man City
Two Premier League clubs will be meeting in the final of this season’s Champions League after Chelsea defeated Real Madrid...
Mahrez double sends Man City into first Champions League final
Algeria forward, Riyad Mahrez scored twice against Paris Saint-Germain to help Manchester City reach their first-ever Champions League final. The...
Mourinho to replace Fonseca as Roma manager from next season
Jose Mourinho has been announced as the manager of Italian Serie A side, AS Roma from the start of next...
Latest Tech News
Ex-US President, Trump, launches self-hosted “Twitter”. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Donald Trump launches...
Nigerian govt signs MoU for nationwide deployment of 5G services
The Federal Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to begin the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) services...
Ghana to host Jack Dorsey. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Ghana to host...
OceanHub Africa accelerator selects six ocean-minded entrepreneurs. One other thing and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. OceanHub Africa accelerator...
Nigeria’s Zhal Foods wins ₦1M in Quickteller Business contest. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Zhal Foods...
FarmKonnect births agric extension facility, FagEx, in Ibadan
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Saturday, launched a new electronic agriculture extension facility in Ibadan, the state capital....