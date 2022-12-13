Elon Musk announces plans to half Twitter Basic Blue ads. 1 other story and a trivia

Tech
1. Elon Musk announces plans to half Twitter Basic Blue ads
Billionaire Twitter owner, Elon Musk, has announced intent to half the number of advertisements as the social media rejigs its business plans.
Musk made the announcement in the tweet seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.
He said the social media platform would offer a higher tier with no advertisements by next year.
Recall that the Billionaire Twitter CEO had alleged that tech giant, Apple, had discontinued its ads and threatened to remove Twitter from Apple’s app store.
The billionaire made the allegation in a series of tweets, noting that Apple was not supportive of ‘free speech.
Basic Blue will have half the number of ads. We will offer a higher tier with no ads next year.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022
The Tesla boss, since acquiring Twitter, has been making changes aimed to rejig Twitter’s business model among fierce competition from upcoming rivals.
Tech Trivia: A PBX is what type of communications system?
A. Telephone
B. Cellular phone
C. Broadband Internet
D. Wireless network
Answer: see end of post
2 Partly secures $21M to make buying car parts easier
A New Zealand-based company, Partly, has secured $21M to make buying car parts easier.
Co-founder and CEO, Levi Fawcett, confirmed the funding in a press release on Tuesday.
The two-year-old startup claims it powers marketplaces like eBay and Shopify with its database of over 50 million parts from over 20,000 suppliers and OEMs.
“In the case of the United Nations, we power the World Food Programme, which is one of the world’s largest fleets,” said Fawcett.
Fawcett, who previously managed and developed hardware simulations at Rocket Lab, said startup the startup aims to use the funds to scale more aggressively in the U.S.
Trivia Answer: PBX
Stands for “Private Branch Exchange.” A PBX is a local telephone system designed for a business or organization. It allows a large number of users to share only a few external phone numbers.
By Kayode Hamsat
