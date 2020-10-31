EndSARS: Gombe governor inaugurates commission of inquiry

Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, on Saturday inaugurated an 11-member commission of inquiry to investigate cases of human rights violations and other acts by the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in the state.

Retired Justice Sa’ad Mohammed is the chairman, while the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Abdulsalam Kumo, is the secretary of the commission.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters, Mr. Caleb Ubale, would serve as counsel to the commission.

In his address at the event, Yahaya said the members of the panel were carefully chosen based on their integrity.

According to him, the aim of setting up the commission was to look into allegations of human rights abuses by SARS and other police units.

He mandated the commission to welcome allegations from May 29, 2019, stressing that the timeframe was necessary to “enable the government account for actions taken under its leadership for the purpose of finding mistakes and making amends.”

He gave the commission terms of reference include receiving and investigating complaints of human rights violations from victims or families of victims and members of the public for allegations against SARS and other police units.

