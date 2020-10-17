EndSARS: Ogun govt to probe cases of police brutality

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has set up a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate all cases of alleged brutality by police in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said Governor Abiodun also appointed a retired judge, Justice Solomon Olugbemi, as chairman of the panel.

Other members of the committee are – Joseph Ogunniyi, Bamidele Adebayo and Shodeinde Oluwaponmile.

He said the governor in addition constituted the Special Security and Human Rights Committee and Human Rights Complaints Office on the matter.

The statement read: “the committee is charged, amongst others, with the task of ensuring the protection of the rights of citizens by all security and law enforcement agencies, monitor the prosecution of any officer indicted by the Presidential Panel on Police Reforms and entertain complaints of human rights violations from the state’s Human Rights Complaints Office.”

“The committee will facilitate easy access of complainants to prompt attention and assistance and give regular reports to the Special Security and Human Rights Committee for action.”

