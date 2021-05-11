Entertainers' quarrel over alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, continues, as Toolz blasts Yomi Fabiyi | Ripples Nigeria

Entertainment
Entertainers’ quarrel over alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, continues, as Toolz blasts Yomi Fabiyi
OAP Tolu Oniru-Demuren aka Toolz has lambasted actor, Yomi Fabiyi for planning to stage a protest over the continued detention of actor, Baba Ijesha.
According to Toolz, Fabiyi’s allegiance to the embattled actor, Baba Ijesha, real name Olanrewaju Omiyinka, is the lowest level of clout chasing.
Yomi on his Instagram page on Tuesday morning, May 11, announced that he will stage a protest on Wednesday, May 12 over the decision of the police not to release Baba Ijesha on bail.
READ ALSO: Iyabo Ojo insists alleged pedophile, Baba Ijesha, must face justice
Reacting to his planned protest on her Twitter handle, Toolz wrote;
”So this Yomi Fabiyi fellow wants ppl to protest in support of a paedophile? Just when I thought I had seen it all in Nigeria! I imagine he’s doing this for attention, but this is the lowest level EVER for clout chasing…or maybe he’s defending someone he has a lot in common with”
By Adekunle Fajana
