Enugu begins decontamination of courts, offices, fuel stations

The Enugu State Government on Wednesday commenced the decontamination of court premises, offices and fuel stations in the state in an effort to curb the spread of the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic.

The Enugu State Fire Service, which is handling the exercise, started from the State Judiciary Headquarters complex at the Independence Layout, Enugu.

The state Chief Fire Officer, Engr. Okwudiri, while briefing newsmen at the State High Court complex, said the ongoing exercise was directed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in furtherance of his administration’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Enugu State.

According to him, the first phase of the decontamination will cover the High Courts and Magistrates Courts, while the second phase will be the turn of the Customary Courts.

Read also: PDP reveals those behind alleged plot to remove Wike, foist emergency rule on Rivers

Explaining that the court premises are among the sensitive places that attract influx of people, Ohaa recalled that the state government had recently carried out the decontamination exercise in Enugu metropolis and its environs, all major markets in the state, motor parks, hospitals, among other high traffic areas.

Adding that the exercise would be repeated in some of the areas, Ohaa said: “From here (State High Court complex), we will go to filling stations where essential services are also being rendered”.

He also disclosed that the exercise will equally be extended to “Nsukka zone and Awgu zone”, adding that “it is only Enugu State that has been consistent in the decontamination and disinfection of its environs.”

Join the conversation

Opinions