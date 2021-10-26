Enyimba, Rivers Utd handed tricky draws in CAF Confederation Cup playoffs

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs, Enyimba and Rivers United, have discovered their opponents in the

CAF Confederation Cup play-off round.

Enyimba were the only Nigerian club left in the Confederation Cup after Bayelsa United crashed out, but Rivers United dropped to the second-tier competition after their race ended in the Champions League.

Both teams will now be fighting for a spot in the group stage of the competition.

Enyimba have been drawn against Libyan outfit Al Ittihad, while Rivers United will be going against Al Masry of Egypt.

The first-leg matches are scheduled for 28 November, while the second-leg games will take place on 5 December, according to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

THE FULL FIXTURES

Zanaco (Zambia) – Binga (Mali)

Simba (Tanzania) – Red Arrows (Zambia)

TP MAzembe (DR Congo) – Marumo Gallants (South Africa)

ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’Ivoire) – GD Interclube (Angola)

Nouadhibou (Mauritania) – Coton Sport (Cameroon)

US Gendarmerie Nationale (Niger) – DC Motema Pembe (DR Congo)

AS Otoho (Congo) – Gor Mahia (Kenya)

APR (Rwanda) – RS Berkane (Morocco)

Tusker (Kenya) – CS Sfaxien (Tunisia)

Hearts if Oak (Ghana) – JS Saoura (Algeria)

Rivers United (Nigeria) – Al Masry (Egypt)

Stade Malien (Mali) – Ahly Tripoli (Libya) OR Biashara United (Tanzania)

Al Ittihad (Libya) – Enyimba (Nigeria)

AS Maniema Union (DR Congo) – Pyramids (Egypt)

LPRC Oilers (Liberia) – Orlando Pirates (South Africa)

Royal Leopards (Eswatini) – JS Kabylie (Algeria)

