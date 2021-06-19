 Euro 2020: Morata, Lewandowski score as Spain, Poland share spoils | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Euro 2020: Morata, Lewandowski score as Spain, Poland share spoils

Published

1 hour ago

on

Alvaro Morata and Robert Lewandowski both scored for their respective teams, Spain and Poland in their matchday two battle at Euro 2020.

Morata opened the scoring in the 25th minute to put Spain ahead before Lewandowski leveled for the Poles in the 54th minute to end the game 1-1.

Both strikers are scoring for the first time in the tournament as Spain were held to a goal draw in their opening game while Poland were beaten.

Read Also: Euro 2020: Wasteful Spain held to goalless draw by Sweden

Poland knew that a defeat would mean they could not progress from Group E and they fell behind in the first half before their talisman saved the day with a second half equalizer.

Spain had the chance to retake the lead with a penalty, but Gerard Moreno slammed his effort against the post before Morata sent the follow-up wide.

Spain are third in Group E with two points, with Slovakia second on three and Sweden top with four. Spain play Slovakia in their final group game on Wednesday while Poland take on Sweden at the same time.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....