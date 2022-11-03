Europa: Arsenal win to advance to knockouts, Man Utd win to face play-offs

Arsenal defeated Zurich 1-0 at the Emirates Stadium to secure their place in the last 16 of the Europa League.

Kieran Tierney’s thumping 20-yard drive into the bottom right corner ensured the hosts advance as Group A winners.

Elsewhere, Manchester United defeated Real Sociedad 1-0 to end the Spanish side’s perfect run in the Europa League this season.

Teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored an outstanding goal to seal the victory, but the Red Devils had to settle for second place in Group E.

Erik ten Hag’s side needed to win by two goals or more in Spain to finish top of the group, but the hosts held on.

Manchester United are likely to face Barcelona or Juventus or any other team that dropped from the Champions League.

