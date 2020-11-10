EXAM MALPRACTICE: Court to rule on Adeleke’s no-case submission in 2021

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday fixed January 26, 2021 for ruling on a no-case submission filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, in his trial for alleged examination malpractice.

Adeleke was arraigned police in 2018 alongside four persons – Sikiru Adeleke, who is his relative, the Principal of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro, Osun State, Alhaji Aregbesola Mufutau, the school’s Registrar, Gbadamosi Thomas Ojo, and a teacher, Dare Samuel Olutope.

The Adelekes were accused of “fraudulently, registering as students of the aforementioned school to enable them to sit for the June/July 2017 National Examinations Council (NECO) examination in the college.

Justice Ekwo chose the date after the parties had adopted their written addresses in relation to the defendants’ no-case objection.

The judge said he chose a fairly long adjourned date in view of the crowded court’s docket, but told the parties they would be informed should the ruling be ready before then.

The lead defence counsel, Nathaniel Oke (SAN), while adopting the defendants’ addresses, argued that the prosecution failed through its five witnesses to establish a prima facie case against the defendants to warrant their being called upon to enter defence on the matter.

He prayed the court to uphold his clients’ no-case submissions, dismiss the charge and acquit them.

But the lawyer for the prosecution, Simon Lough, argued otherwise, insisting that the prosecution has sufficiently made out a case against the defendants to require them to be ordered to enter their defence.

