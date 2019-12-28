Fani-Kayode sends strong message to ISWAP over execution of 11 Christian captives in North East

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Femi Fani-Kayode has sent a strong message to Islamic State in West African Province (ISWAP) fighters who reportedly executed 11 captives in its den on Christmas Day.

The former Aviation Minister in a Twitter post on his official handle on Saturday said that no matter the terror meted out by ISWA, Boko Haram, Fulani militants and misguided souls in Nigeria, Christianity cannot be defeated and the Christian faith cannot be wiped out.

The vocal politician wrote thus on Twitter; “Permit me to send a message to ISWA, Boko Haram, the Fulani militants and all those misguided souls in Nigeria and the Buhari Government that secretly support and encourage them HEAR THIS:

“Christianity CANNOT be defeated and the Christian faith CANNOT be wiped out!”

“The more Christian blood is shed the more our faith spreads. The persecution of the saints & believers is Christianity’s lifeblood. The Church was built on the blood &bones of our Lord & Saviour Jesus Christ and that of millions of Christian martyrs over the last 2000 years.

“Until the 2nd coming of our Messiah, the Christian faith CANNOT be defeated. The Church shall go from strength to strength & the gates of hell shall not prevail. We are the salt of the earth & the light of the world & our God is mighty in battle: He shall deliver us & avenge us,” he added.

Ahmad Salkida, a conflict journalist known for monitoring of terrorist activities in Nigeria’s northeast, claimed that the 11 captives were executed by ISWAP on Christmas Day.

Salkida, who disclosed this on his website @ salkida.com, said ISWAP boasted that the captives were executed as a revenge for the killings of some of their leaders including Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Abul-Hasan Al-Muhajir in Iraq and Syria.

“But conflict journalists and researchers, including Jacob Zenn, said ‘it is possible Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) ordered ISWAP to kill the hostages as it had intervened in other hostage situations,” he said.

He however, debunked claims by the terror group that all the victims are Christians.

