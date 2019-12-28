‘Man City not thinking about Liverpool’ – Guardiola aims to finish second

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola says his side will henceforth aim to finish second in the Premier League following a shock 3-2 defeat to Wolves on Friday night.

Despite an early red card shown to goalkeeper Ederson, Raheem Sterling scored twice to put the champions in control.

But three second-half goals saw Wolverhampton Wanderers come from behind to secure all three points from the encounter.

The defeat meant City remain third in the, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool and a point below Leicester City.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola admitted that the gap to the top is very wide and would be unrealistic hoping to catch Liverpool.

“The advantage is too big, yes,” said the former Barcelona boss when asked if the title race was over.

“It’s unrealistic to think about Liverpool, we think about Leicester. We have the chance to recover second place. I know the quality of my team but that’s the situation.”

Meanwhile, Manchester City have already won one trophy this season, beating Liverpool on penalties to lift the Community Shield in August.

