‘Fate that befell Afonja now befalling Tinubu’ —Jonathan’s ex-aide, Omokri

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said that one the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu had was going through the fate that befell an Oyo General, Ajonja in 1824.

He stated this in response to President Muhammadu Buhari’s acceptance of Victor Gaidom as the acting national chairman of the ruling APC.

Political observers have described Buhari’s support for Gaidom as a humiliation to Tinubu and the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), which enjoyed the Lagos politician’s support.

Some are also of the view that Buhari’s choice for Gaidom remains a serious setback for the supposed aspiration of Tinubu to become the next Nigerian president in 2023.

Omokri, who recalled the role played by Tinubu to ensure that Jonathan was defeated and Buhari elected Nigerian president in 2015, likened the supposed treatment current being meted out to the man usually referred to as the APC national leader as a similar treatment Afonja got after betraying his Yoruba race.

“Bola @AsiwajuTinubu thought he was doing @GEJonathan. Now, look at Jonathan. Face of Democracy in Africa, feted by the world. A Global statesman.

“Now, look at Tinubu. The fate that befell Afonja is befalling him! By their TEETH he shall know them!” Omokri wrote on his Twitter handle, @renoomokri, on Thursday.

History claimed that Afonja, an Oyo General along with Salih Janta, also known as Shehu Alimi, a leader of immigrant Fulanis rebelled against the Oyo Empire and helped bring about its collapse.

Soon after the rebellion, Afonja was assassinated in 1824 and the son of Janta, the Fulani leader that assisted him to rebel against his own people, Abdulsalam became the emir of Ilorin, leading to a Yorubaland becoming an emirate of the Sokoto Caliphate till date.

