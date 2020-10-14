FEC approves payment of Nigeria’s $2m annual contribution to West African Power Pool

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved the payment of the country’s 2020 annual contribution to the West African Power Pool (WAPP).

The country’s annual contribution to the WAPP is $2millon.

The Minister of Power, Engr. Saleh Mamman, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of the FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The WAPP was created by the leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) member states in 1999 to integrate the national power systems into a unified regional electricity market.

The minister said: “The pool is about having synergy within the West African region.

“The decision has been taken by ECOWAS, it is for the generation of electricity in the region, so as to have more constant and steady power supply.

“It is like the national grid in Nigeria. So, we are going to have a regional grid. It means in case there is a failure in one country, another can supplement it. The $2million is a contribution.”

