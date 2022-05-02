FIFA punishes Nigeria over Abuja Stadium invasion

The world football body, FIFA has punished the Nigeria Football Federation (FIFA) following the fan invasion that occurred after a Nigeria vs Ghana match in Abuja stadium in March.

FIFA’s Disciplinary Committee imposed sanctions on Nigeria for the misconduct which saw properties at the stadium lost.

Ripples Nigeria reported at the time how displeased fans vandalised facilities at the following Super Eagles’ 1-1 draw with the Black Stars of Ghana.

The result meant the Eagles were not going to the World Cup which is scheduled to start in November 2022 in Qatar.

FIFA in a statement on its official website on Monday detailed the reason for the sanctions as “order and security at matches (failure to implement existing safety rules and failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium, invasion of the field of play and throwing of objects”.

“In line with FIFA’s zero-tolerance stance against discrimination and violence in football, a number of member associations have been punished due to the abusive behaviour by their respective supporters,” the communique also read.

It also imposed a 150,000 Swiss Franc (N63,996,216.90) fine on Nigeria as a result of the unruly behaviour of its fans, and one match without spectators.

Last month, Nigerian lawmakers invited the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr Sunday Dare; NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, and other agencies involved in the maintenance of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja, to determine the extent of the damage to facilities at the national arena.

The lawmakers had also instructed the Senate Committee on Sports and Youth Development to investigate the remote and immediate causes of Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup in spite of the huge support by the government, individuals, and corporate bodies.

