Metro
Fire breaks out at NPA Lagos headquarters
A fire outbreak on Wednesday at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters, located on Broad Street, Lagos, has affected three of it’s offices in the building.
The fire outbreak occured in the 6th floor of the headquarters building before the intervention of the NPA Fire Service Department stopped it from spreading.
Recall that the last time the NPA headquarters was on fire, it was caused by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful EndSARS protest against police brutality in 2020.
NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication, Olaseni Alakija, said the lastest fire outbreak was caused by an electrical surge, but investigation is still ongoing.
There were no human casualties during the fire incident, but two desktops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost to the fire.
READ ALSO: Power play as Amaechi is fingered in Hadiza’s suspension as NPA MD
Alakija added that two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot, but the value of the damaged properties were not made available.
But it was disclosed that, “no sensitive documents were lost and normalcy has been restored and our operations have not been disrupted in anyway.” Alakija said.
Join the conversation
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...