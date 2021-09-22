Fire breaks out at NPA Lagos headquarters

A fire outbreak on Wednesday at the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) headquarters, located on Broad Street, Lagos, has affected three of it’s offices in the building.

The fire outbreak occured in the 6th floor of the headquarters building before the intervention of the NPA Fire Service Department stopped it from spreading.

Recall that the last time the NPA headquarters was on fire, it was caused by hoodlums who hijacked the peaceful EndSARS protest against police brutality in 2020.

NPA’s General Manager, Corporate and Strategic Communication, Olaseni Alakija, said the lastest fire outbreak was caused by an electrical surge, but investigation is still ongoing.

There were no human casualties during the fire incident, but two desktops, tables, chairs and other furniture were lost to the fire.

Alakija added that two other adjoining offices were affected by smoke and soot, but the value of the damaged properties were not made available.

But it was disclosed that, “no sensitive documents were lost and normalcy has been restored and our operations have not been disrupted in anyway.” Alakija said.

