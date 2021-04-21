Fire guts Katsina Assembly complex | Ripples Nigeria

An overnight fire razed a section of the Katsina State House of Assembly on Wednesday.

However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained.

The House Deputy Chief Whip, Salisu Rimaye, who was at the scene of the incident, said the fire was discovered by the clerk of the House who instructed one of the Assembly staff to clean up the chamber.

He said the Assembly fire extinguishers were initially used to curtail the fire before the arrival of the men of the state fire service.

Governor Aminu Masari also visited the Assembly complex to assess extent of damage to the facility.

