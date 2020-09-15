Five killed, eight injured in Ondo autocrash

An autocrash involving a commercial bus and a truck have lead to the death of five persons, while eight others were injured in Emure, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, officials confirmed.

Spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps, (FRSC), Ondo State, Tola Ogunbanwo who made this known in a statement, said the incident occurred on Tuesday morning due to over-speeding.

She also noted that the five bodies have been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Owo, mortuary.

“According to the information at our disposal, the accident was caused by over speeding and wrongful overtaking”, she stated.

Read also: 5,141 card readers burnt in mysterious Ondo hqtrs inferno –INEC

She added that the injured persons were receiving medical attention.

Meanwhile, she added that the corps would continue to ensure that road users obey traffic rules and regulations.

“We will continue to sustain our aggressive patrols across all major highways to ensure that road users adhere strictly to traffic rules and regulations to avoid road accidents especially during this period of ember months,” she said.

Join the conversation

Opinions