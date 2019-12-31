Former Attorney-General Adoke to remain in detention as bail application suffers setback

The hope of a former Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Bello Adoke to regain freedom, on Tuesday suffered a setback, as his bail application was not heard.

Justice Othman Musa, the vacation judge who was meant to treat the application by the counsel representing the former AGF, returned the case file to the Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for reassignment.

Justice Musa, in a short ruling explained that the vacation period of the court ends on January 3, hence he is returning the case file to the Chief Judge of the FCT.

The EFCC had taken Adoke into custody on his return to Nigeria from Dubai, and filed criminal charges against him over his role in the Malabu Oil scandal before Justice Danlami Senchi also of the FCT High Court sitting at Jabi.

Justice Musa had granted a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) to detain the former Minister of Justice for 14 days.

The judge granted an ex-parte application filed by the Commission for leave to retain the ex-AGF in its custody in order to conclude investigation into his alleged involvement in the $1.2billion Oil Prospecting License (OPL) 245 scam.

