Former coach echoes call for ex-international to manage Super Falcons

The call to employ an ex-international to manage the current squad of Nigeria’s national women’s football team has continued to rise even as a former Super Falcons coach, Ismaila Mabo has added his voice.

Mabo managed the Falcons once when he led the team to the 1998 Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title hosted by Nigeria and, the following year, to the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup.

Florence Omagbemi was the last ex-international to handle the Nigerian team, leading them to the 2016 AWCON in Cameroon before she was replaced by Thomas Dennerby, who dumped the team last year.

Before Omagbemi, Eucharia Uche, an ex player, had also managed the Falcons, winning the 2010 AWCON and leading them to the 2011 Women’s World Cup.

“Mercy Akide is there, Ann Agumanu (Chiejine) is there, (Rita) Nwadike is there, so many of them are there and they are well trained coaches,” Mabo said in a chat with Brila.

Read Also: Malaria delays Onyekuru’s first training with Galatasaray teammates

“I believe our girls can do it, I have full confidence in everyone of them that I have mentioned.

“Our girls should have their destinies in their hands. Mabo as an authority in women’s football is saying we have capable hands and I have mentioned their names.”

Following the departure of Dennerby, Nigerian coach, Christopher Danjuma had been in charge of the team, and under his watch, the ladies failed to secure a spot for next year’s Olympic Games in Tokyo.

But Mabo said he does not mind if a male coach is preferred by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), however, he gave conditions.

“If it’s a must they bring a male coach, then they should bring those who have been doing it, especially with their clubs,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions