Fuel scarcity looms in Enugu, Anambra, Imo, as IPMAN withdraw services

There may be fuel scarcity in some parts of the South-East, as the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), on Thursday, directed its members to withdraw their services in Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi states following an alleged Police invasion of its Secretariat in Enugu.

IPMAN National President, Alhaji Sanusi Fari, in a statement, said the directive was sequel to the resolution of its National Executive Council.

Alhaji Fari stated: “The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) wishes to regret, with dismay, the attack today, Thursday, 16th Sept, 2021 by men of Nigeria Police Force at our Secretariat in Enugu Depot against court orders/judgements.

“Sequel to this ugly development, the NEC of IPMAN has resolved and directed the withdrawal of our services at Enugu loading depot immediately, and stoppage of servicing the public in Enugu, Anambra and Ebonyi from tomorrow, Friday, 17th Sept. until the police illegality is reversed.”

However, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of Enugu Command, Daniel Ndukwe, has denied the said invasion of the Enugu Secretariat.

