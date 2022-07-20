Gani Adams dares terrorists to attack Yoruba land again

Founder of the Oodua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) and the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has warned terrorists planning to launch attacks on any part of the South-West region to perish such plans as Yoruba people had resolved to mobilize and defend their land.

Adams who gave the warning during a visit to the Olowo of Owo kingdom, Oba Ajibade Ogunoye, at his palace in Owo, Ondo State on Tuesday, said terrorists should not contemplate testing the will of Yoruba people to defend themselves as the Southwest Security Stakeholders’ Group (SSSG), which comprises OPC and 10 other security groups under his leadership, will do everything possible to resist any form of attack that could threaten the region.

In a statement issued on behalf of the Yoruba generalissimo by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, Adams said the attack on the St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo by terrorists would be the end of such attacks on Yoruba soil.

“My visit is to show my sympathy to your royal majesty and the Owo people over the attack that led to the death of over 40 worshippers.

“Immediately after the attack, I did a statement condoling Kabiesi and the people of Owo. I was one of the earlier callers and I spoke with the Kabiesi, assuring him of my support for the palace and the people of the town in making the town safe for the people.

“However, I consider it imperative to visit Olowo and the people of the town to formally express my sympathy, even as efforts are on to strengthen the security situation in the town.

“This time around, Yoruba are more united and we are not cowards. In Yoruba land, we have not lost any war. Therefore, we are not going to relent or relax until we get rid of terrorists across the southwest.

“Terrorists should not even think of carrying out any further attack on Yoruba soil as we will show them the stuff we are made of,” the statement reads in part.

