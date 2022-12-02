Sports
Ghana out of World Cup after loss to Uruguay as Portugal, S’Korea through
The Black Stars of Ghana have crashed out of the World Cup after losing to Uruguay in their final group game on Friday.
Ghana who kicked off their campaign with a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Portugal and going on to seal a 3-2 win over South Korea in game two, fell to a 2-0 loss to Uruguay.
Despite victory for the South Americans, they join the Black Stars to exit from the World Cup after being behind on goals scored.
Read Also: Japan, Spain advance to World Cup knockouts as Germany crash out
In the other game of the group, South Korea came from behind to beat Portugal 2-1, beating Uruguay to the second qualifying spot.
Portugal finish as winners of group H, and will now face the runners-up of the group G, while South Korea will take on winners of Group G.
In group G ties later on Friday night, group leaders Brazil will face Cameroon while Serbia will battle Switzerland.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
TEST
Investigations
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...