Ghana out of World Cup after loss to Uruguay as Portugal, S’Korea through

The Black Stars of Ghana have crashed out of the World Cup after losing to Uruguay in their final group game on Friday.

Ghana who kicked off their campaign with a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Portugal and going on to seal a 3-2 win over South Korea in game two, fell to a 2-0 loss to Uruguay.

Despite victory for the South Americans, they join the Black Stars to exit from the World Cup after being behind on goals scored.

Read Also: Japan, Spain advance to World Cup knockouts as Germany crash out

In the other game of the group, South Korea came from behind to beat Portugal 2-1, beating Uruguay to the second qualifying spot.

Portugal finish as winners of group H, and will now face the runners-up of the group G, while South Korea will take on winners of Group G.

In group G ties later on Friday night, group leaders Brazil will face Cameroon while Serbia will battle Switzerland.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now