Giroud nets brace to help AC Milan win derby

AC Milan secured a vital win over their city rivals Inter Milan on Saturdag, with Olivier Giroud scorinb twice to seal a 2-1 victory.

Milan came from behind to beat Inter and move to within a point of their rivals at the top of Serie A.

Inter had gotten into the lead in the 38th minute when Ivan Perisic side-footed a volley into the bottom corner from Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner.

But Giroud slid in a loose ball in the 75th minute after Brahim Diaz’s shot was deflected, before sealing the win three minutes after with a brilliant finish from Davide Calabria’s pass.

AC Milan won but ended the game with 10 men as Theo Hernandez was sent off in the final seconds for a lunging tackle on Denzel Dumfries.

The win puts Milan within a point of Inter, who still top the table, and three points above third-placed Napoli.

AC Milan’s last major trophy was the 2010-11 Serie A title.

