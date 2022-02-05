Sports
Giroud nets brace to help AC Milan win derby
AC Milan secured a vital win over their city rivals Inter Milan on Saturdag, with Olivier Giroud scorinb twice to seal a 2-1 victory.
Milan came from behind to beat Inter and move to within a point of their rivals at the top of Serie A.
Inter had gotten into the lead in the 38th minute when Ivan Perisic side-footed a volley into the bottom corner from Hakan Calhanoglu’s corner.
But Giroud slid in a loose ball in the 75th minute after Brahim Diaz’s shot was deflected, before sealing the win three minutes after with a brilliant finish from Davide Calabria’s pass.
Read Also: Giroud thanks Chelsea for ‘special memories’ ahead AC Milan move
AC Milan won but ended the game with 10 men as Theo Hernandez was sent off in the final seconds for a lunging tackle on Denzel Dumfries.
The win puts Milan within a point of Inter, who still top the table, and three points above third-placed Napoli.
AC Milan’s last major trophy was the 2010-11 Serie A title.
