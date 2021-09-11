God is not an author of confusion, makes no mistakes,’ Adeboye counsels transgenders

The General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday told the members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community that God is not an author of confusion.

Adeboye, who was reacting to the growing number of transgenders across the world in a post on his Facebook page, said God does not approve of the affairs of the members of the LGBTQ community.

He said God does not make mistakes and urged transgenders to desist from their lifestyle.

Adeboye wrote: “Our God is the God of distinction; He is not an author of confusion.

“A man chooses to be confused when he does not want to do the right thing as ordered by God and so pretends that he does not know what God wants from him. When God creates, He does so with precision and purpose.

He created lights for a purpose and darkness for another.”

Read the statement further below:

