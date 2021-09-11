Metro
God is not an author of confusion, makes no mistakes,’ Adeboye counsels transgenders
The General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Saturday told the members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) community that God is not an author of confusion.
Adeboye, who was reacting to the growing number of transgenders across the world in a post on his Facebook page, said God does not approve of the affairs of the members of the LGBTQ community.
He said God does not make mistakes and urged transgenders to desist from their lifestyle.
Adeboye wrote: “Our God is the God of distinction; He is not an author of confusion.
“A man chooses to be confused when he does not want to do the right thing as ordered by God and so pretends that he does not know what God wants from him. When God creates, He does so with precision and purpose.
He created lights for a purpose and darkness for another.”
Read the statement further below:
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...