Gombe begins vaccination of livestock against trans-boundary diseases | Ripples Nigeria

The Gombe State government on Tuesday flagged off its annual mass vaccination of livestock against trans-boundary animal diseases.

Governor Inuwa Yahaya, who flagged off the vaccination in Gadam town, Kwami local government area of the state, said the exercise would boost livestock production in the state.

He added that the exercise reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the development of the state’s livestock sub-sector.

According to him, the government had procured enough vaccines and other veterinary equipment to support the sub-sector and boost the state’s economy.

READ ALSO: Gombe generates N8.4bn from IGR in 2020, highest so far

Yahaya said: “Diseases such as Contagious Bovine Pleuro-Pneumonia and Peste des Petit Ruminants cause great economic loss to farmers due to high mortality and therefore constitutes a threat to the economy of the state.”

The governor said the eradication of trans-boundary animal diseases was important, adding that vaccination boosts animal health and production as well as prevents setbacks in livestock management.

He added: “We will sustain the annual vaccination campaign to ensure that we protect the health of animals while boosting production.”

Join the conversation

Opinions