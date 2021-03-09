Ogun panel recommends prosecution of police sergeant for attempted murder | Ripples Nigeria

The Ogun State panel of inquiry probing allegations of rights violations by operatives of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police tactical units on Tuesday recommended the prosecution of a police sergeant, Gbenga Olajide, for attempted murder.

The panel made the recommendation after the police officer confessed that he stabbed one Olusola Oladunjoye with a knife in February 2017.

The petitioner had told the panel that Olajide attacked him inside a bank premises in Abeokuta, the state capital.

The police officer, who was cross-examined by the panel, said he was charged for discreditable conduct after the incident and locked up in a cell for more than one month by the police authorities.

Olajide added that he was later demoted to the rank of corporal over the incident.

The panel Chairman, Justice Solomon Olugbemi, ordered that Olajide be immediately handed over to the Ogun State Commissioner of Police for proper investigation, orderly room retrial, and prosecution for attempted murder.

Olugbemi said the panel also discovered that the police officer fraudulently secured promotion to the rank of Inspector and received the salary due to that rank.

