Gombe records 60 COVID-19 deaths in one year

Gombe State recorded 60 COVID-19 deaths in one year, the state government said on Sunday.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Habu Dahiru, disclosed this while briefing journalists on the activities of the ministry in the outgoing year.

He said the government has not relented in its efforts at curbing the spread of the pandemic, adding that since Gombe recorded its index COVID-19 case last year, 90,885 people had been tested for the virus.

The commissioner said 2,776 people tested positive for COVID-19, 2,690 had been managed and discharged and 60 fatalities recorded.

Dahiru said: “ 115,000 people had taken their first jab of the COVID-19 vaccines while 53,000 had completed the required two doses of either Moderna or Astrazaneca vaccines made available to the state by the Federal Government.

“We set a target of reaching 50 percent of the state’s population with the vaccines, but only 7.12 percent had been attained as of December 23.

“I am calling on every person not yet vaccinated to avail themselves to the 166 COVID-19 vaccination teams found in our facilities across the 11 local government areas to get vaccinated.

“We have sufficient stock for the public. For those who have completed their scheduled doses of vaccination, booster doses will soon be made available, and all will be eligible after six months of the completion of the schedule.”

By Yemi Kanji

