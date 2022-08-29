Gov El-Rufai’s Son, Bashir demands proscription of ASUU over extension of strike

Bashir El-Rufai, the son of Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Monday asked the Federal Government to proscribe the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) following the union’s refusal to call off its six-month-old strike.

In a series of tweets on his Twitter handle, the younger El-Rufai described ASUU as a useless union that should be replaced with academics that care about Nigerian students.

The union extended its strike indefinitely on Monday.

The varsity lecturers embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s refusal to honour agreement signed by both parties.

They are demanding a review of the condition of service every five years, revitalisation of public universities, and adoption of the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS) as an alternative to the Integrated Payroll and Personal Information System (IPPIS) for payment of salaries, among others.

Bashir wrote: “ASUU is a very useless union. They should be scrapped & replaced with educators that actually give a damn about students and how that translates to the future of this country.”

